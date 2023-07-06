Stocks are in full retreat today following more strong US jobs data, while higher interest rate forecasts for the UK have pummelled the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks deep in the red following ADP numbers
“Equities were already under heavy pressure coming into Thursday’s session following hawkish Fed minutes, but a remarkably robust ADP payroll report has put the boot in, driving US markets lower and taking the FTSE 100 to a near four-month low. The stage seems set for the two additional rate hikes that the Fed alluded to at the June decision, as the US economy continues to show remarkable resilience.”
Rising rate expectations hit FTSE 100 hard
“The FTSE 100 has been assailed on all sides today. Commodity prices are down as the dollar strengthens, but it is the wave of expectations that UK interest rates will go even higher than previously thought that has really done the damage. While the calls for rates to hit 7% seem a little overeager, they do have further to go, diminishing the already limited-appeal of the FTSE 100 for income hunters.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD recovered above 1.0850 in the American session after having declined toward 1.0830 earlier in the day. Following a rally with the initial reaction to the upbeat Services PMI and ADP employment data from the US, the US Dollar is struggling to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 despite strong US data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2700 in the American session. The US Dollar is having a difficult time gathering further strength following the impressive ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data, helping the pair to rebound.
Gold holds above $1,910 despite surging US yields
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and came within a touching distance of $1,900 on Thursday. With the US Dollar starting to weaken, however, XAU/USD rose back above $1,910. Nevertheless, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
META stock approaches $300 as its releases Twitter-competitor Threads
Meta Platforms (META) stock is advancing toward $300 in Thursday’s premarket after the owner of Facebook released a new social media platform to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.