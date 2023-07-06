Share:

Stocks are in full retreat today following more strong US jobs data, while higher interest rate forecasts for the UK have pummelled the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks deep in the red following ADP numbers

“Equities were already under heavy pressure coming into Thursday’s session following hawkish Fed minutes, but a remarkably robust ADP payroll report has put the boot in, driving US markets lower and taking the FTSE 100 to a near four-month low. The stage seems set for the two additional rate hikes that the Fed alluded to at the June decision, as the US economy continues to show remarkable resilience.”

Rising rate expectations hit FTSE 100 hard

“The FTSE 100 has been assailed on all sides today. Commodity prices are down as the dollar strengthens, but it is the wave of expectations that UK interest rates will go even higher than previously thought that has really done the damage. While the calls for rates to hit 7% seem a little overeager, they do have further to go, diminishing the already limited-appeal of the FTSE 100 for income hunters.”

