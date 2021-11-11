Rising commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 to a new post-pandemic peak, shrugging off a turn lower for Burberry. Gold prices are on the up too, while the pound struggles to find the positives in this morning’s raft of UK data.

European markets start the day on a stronger note.

Gold hits five-month high.

Pound under pressure against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 has soared to a new high this morning as the inflation trade picks up again. As an example, copper prices have rallied almost 2% in early trading today, clawing back some ground lost over the past two days and contributing to the view that a new leg higher is about to begin for the metal. As a result, FTSE 100 mining stocks have made headway in the opening hours of trading, providing the index with the fuel to move higher as well. This has helped it to shrug off the poorer numbers from Johnson Matthey and the evident disappointment seen in Burberry’s share price, a remarkable contrast to Marks & Spencer yesterday. Although very different firms with very different clienteles, it is clear that Burberry has yet to enthuse the market in the way that Rowe’s M&S managed to do, with the luxury retailer a notable underperformer versus the broader market today, but also over the past five months.

Inflation readings seem to be providing gold with the strength to rally further, as the metal touches $1860 for the first time since June. Commodities as a group appear to have further to run now that inflation prints have started picking up again, with no sign as yet that supply has begun to respond in a meaningful fashion.

A mixed bag of UK data this morning heaped insult upon injury for sterling, which registered some additional downside against the dollar in the wake of yesterday’s sharp fall. US inflation is piling pressure on the Fed, but the hangover from last week’s BoE decision, when they shied at the rate hike fence, has left the pound without much support in the wider FX market. Today might offer some brief respite for sterling given the lack of US data, but it is likely to only be a short pause.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,142, up 63 points from last night’s close.