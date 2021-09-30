FTSE 100 makes gains, while boohoo slumps after earnings

The FTSE 100 has added 30 points in morning trading, with US futures pointing towards a stronger open after another recovery on Wall Street.
-
Stock markets edge up, taking their cue from US recovery.
-
Pound under pressure despite better growth figures.
-
Boohoo slumps to one-year low.
Stock markets have slowed their ascent in early trading after a better session yesterday. Modest gains across Europe follow on from a better session in Asia, but the late rebound in the US points towards a stronger day there as the impact of Fed speakers and the debt ceiling discussion lessens slightly. For beleaguered sterling traders (or at least the ones who are long) there was better news in the shape of stronger GDP figures but these failed to have much impact in a market that is in the mood to buy the dollar and sell everything else. Talk of the pound being knocked around like an emerging market currency is back again, and is as usual somewhat wide of the mark, since it has not exactly been a great week for the euro, yen, or Aussie, but it does show that a seismic shift to the US currency is underway. This move of itself rather undermines the idea that the latest US debt crisis is somehow another nail in the coffin of dollar dominance, but we can expect more such overblown talk as the clock ticks down to the next debt ceiling deadline.
It has been a mixed morning for retailers. H&M lifted the sector after reporting better figures for quarterly pre-tax profit, following on from Next yesterday, but after those figures on Wednesday the UK retail titan was in no mood to make further gains, and instead took its cue from Boohoo. Unsurprisingly the sales outlook has dimmed here as physical retailers come back into the game, and the shares have taken it badly, heading back to one-year lows as the market continues to sell into weakness in this once-unstoppable share price.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,619, 229 points up from Wednesday’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 lows ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, at new 2021 lows, as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?