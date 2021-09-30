FTSE 100 makes gains, while boohoo slumps after earnings

The FTSE 100 has added 30 points in morning trading, with US futures pointing towards a stronger open after another recovery on Wall Street.

Stock markets edge up, taking their cue from US recovery.

Pound under pressure despite better growth figures.

Boohoo slumps to one-year low.

Stock markets have slowed their ascent in early trading after a better session yesterday. Modest gains across Europe follow on from a better session in Asia, but the late rebound in the US points towards a stronger day there as the impact of Fed speakers and the debt ceiling discussion lessens slightly. For beleaguered sterling traders (or at least the ones who are long) there was better news in the shape of stronger GDP figures but these failed to have much impact in a market that is in the mood to buy the dollar and sell everything else. Talk of the pound being knocked around like an emerging market currency is back again, and is as usual somewhat wide of the mark, since it has not exactly been a great week for the euro, yen, or Aussie, but it does show that a seismic shift to the US currency is underway. This move of itself rather undermines the idea that the latest US debt crisis is somehow another nail in the coffin of dollar dominance, but we can expect more such overblown talk as the clock ticks down to the next debt ceiling deadline.

It has been a mixed morning for retailers. H&M lifted the sector after reporting better figures for quarterly pre-tax profit, following on from Next yesterday, but after those figures on Wednesday the UK retail titan was in no mood to make further gains, and instead took its cue from Boohoo. Unsurprisingly the sales outlook has dimmed here as physical retailers come back into the game, and the shares have taken it badly, heading back to one-year lows as the market continues to sell into weakness in this once-unstoppable share price.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,619, 229 points up from Wednesday’s close.