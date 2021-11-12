-
Dax 40 December no sell signal despite overbought conditions on the daily chart but clearly bulls are struggling.
-
EuroStoxx 50 December probably just completed the formation of a bull flag for the next buy signal.
-
FTSE 100 December higher at last for VERY frustrated bulls. We wrote: A break higher eventually targets 7335/40 then 7370/80 in to next week.
-
All targets hit & outlook remains positive.
Daily analysis
Dax edging above 16070/090 to 16120 this morning but we are likely to continue higher as far as 16350/390 (eventually).
The downside is likely to be limited with minor support at 15990/970. Better support should be at 15920/900. Stop below 15870.
EuroStoxx move above 4340 completes what is probably a bull flag as we hit the next target of 4362/67. Above 4370 targets 4395/99. Eventually we can reach as far as 4450/55.
Support at 4325/15. Longs need stops below 4305. Strong support at 4275/65. Longs need stops below 4255.
FTSE hits targets 7335/40 & 7370/80. Outlook remains positive as we look for 7425/35, eventually as far as 7480/90.
First support at 7320/10. Longs need stops below 7290.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
