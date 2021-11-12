Dax 40 December no sell signal despite overbought conditions on the daily chart but clearly bulls are struggling.

EuroStoxx 50 December probably just completed the formation of a bull flag for the next buy signal.

FTSE 100 December higher at last for VERY frustrated bulls. We wrote: A break higher eventually targets 7335/40 then 7370/80 in to next week.

All targets hit & outlook remains positive.

Daily analysis

Dax edging above 16070/090 to 16120 this morning but we are likely to continue higher as far as 16350/390 (eventually).

The downside is likely to be limited with minor support at 15990/970. Better support should be at 15920/900. Stop below 15870.

EuroStoxx move above 4340 completes what is probably a bull flag as we hit the next target of 4362/67. Above 4370 targets 4395/99. Eventually we can reach as far as 4450/55.

Support at 4325/15. Longs need stops below 4305. Strong support at 4275/65. Longs need stops below 4255.

FTSE hits targets 7335/40 & 7370/80. Outlook remains positive as we look for 7425/35, eventually as far as 7480/90.

First support at 7320/10. Longs need stops below 7290.