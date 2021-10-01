Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax December shorts at strong resistance at 15450/480 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a 400 tick loss.
head & shoulders reversal pattern, which if completed with a break below the neck line at 15000/14960, would be a significant longer term sell signal today.
EuroStoxx 50 December reversed from minor resistance at 4080/90 & crashed to the September low at 3985/75 this morning.
FTSE 100 December hit the next target of 7110/20 then sold off to second support at 6985/75 this morning.
Daily analysis
Dax breaks minor support at 15230/220 targeting 15080/060 (hit this morning) before the most important support of the week at 15000/14960. A break & weekly close below 14950 is a very important longer term sell signal. Next targets are 14880/860, 14670/650 & 1450/500.
Holding the most important support of the week at 15000/14960 targets 15190/210. Above 15250 allows a recovery to 15350/15380. Expect strong resistance again at 15450/480.
EuroStoxx collapsed as far as the September low at 3985/75. A break lower looks likely, targeting the 200 day moving average at 3935/25. This is the only support of any importance now. A weekly close below 3915 is a very important medium term sell signal initially targeting 3850/40.
First resistance at 4020/30. Shorts need stops above 4040. Strong resistance at 4080/90. Shorts need stops above 4105.
FTSE hitting the second support at 6985/75. Longs need stops below 6960. A break lower can target 6925/20, perhaps as far as 6900/6880.
Strong resistance at 7040/60. Shorts need stops above 7080. A break higher retests 7120/30.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
