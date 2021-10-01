Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax December shorts at strong resistance at 15450/480 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a 400 tick loss.

head & shoulders reversal pattern, which if completed with a break below the neck line at 15000/14960, would be a significant longer term sell signal today.

EuroStoxx 50 December reversed from minor resistance at 4080/90 & crashed to the September low at 3985/75 this morning.

FTSE 100 December hit the next target of 7110/20 then sold off to second support at 6985/75 this morning.

Daily analysis

Dax breaks minor support at 15230/220 targeting 15080/060 (hit this morning) before the most important support of the week at 15000/14960. A break & weekly close below 14950 is a very important longer term sell signal. Next targets are 14880/860, 14670/650 & 1450/500.

Holding the most important support of the week at 15000/14960 targets 15190/210. Above 15250 allows a recovery to 15350/15380. Expect strong resistance again at 15450/480.

EuroStoxx collapsed as far as the September low at 3985/75. A break lower looks likely, targeting the 200 day moving average at 3935/25. This is the only support of any importance now. A weekly close below 3915 is a very important medium term sell signal initially targeting 3850/40.

First resistance at 4020/30. Shorts need stops above 4040. Strong resistance at 4080/90. Shorts need stops above 4105.

FTSE hitting the second support at 6985/75. Longs need stops below 6960. A break lower can target 6925/20, perhaps as far as 6900/6880.

Strong resistance at 7040/60. Shorts need stops above 7080. A break higher retests 7120/30.

