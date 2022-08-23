Weak US PMI data dents the dollar, with the FTSE 100 suffering as a result. Meanwhile, OPEC talk of supply cuts has served to lift sentiment around crude.

FTSE 100 leads the declines as the dollar bulls take the afternoon off

“The FTSE 100 has found itself at the bottom of the pack today, reversing the common thread that has been evident throughout the past week. While fear of economic collapse has been centred upon Europe, this afternoon has seen the US economy in the limelight as services activity crashed to the lowest level since May 2020. Easing inflation data and improved retail sales numbers had provided a false sense of security for some but today's PMI and new home sales data has served to highlight the struggles ahead for US businesses. In Europe the theme of an ever-looming contraction remains prominent, but a surprise improvement to the consumer confidence figure highlights how news of a protracted period of suffering has been widely disseminated.”

Crude rebounds despite demand concerns

“The price of crude has been on the rise today pushing sharply higher on the news that OPEC may opt to cut supply in the event that Iran strikes a nuclear deal. The recent declines seen in crude have been justified by the widespread downturn in PMI figures, with global demand expected to take a hit. European struggles obtaining energy throughout the winter could similarly cause business outages that also weaken the demand case for crude. Nonetheless the OPEC decision to broach the issue of supply restrictions does highlighting their willingness to regain control over prices after a volatile two-year period.”