While US markets are hitting record highs, weakness in the mining sector has sparked a move lower for the FTSE 100. Looking ahead, the prospect of monetary tightening from the Fed and Bank of England have done little to dampen market sentiment.

FTSE 100 lags as iron ore decline drive miners lower

RBA now expected to hike in 2023

Markets unconcerned about impending Fed and BoE meetings

US markets have carried on where they left off, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting fresh record highs after the open. The FTSE 100 has lagged its European and US peers, with sliding iron ore prices driving mining stocks lower. Chinese output cuts in response to power shortages bring a reduction in demand for iron ore, which comes at the detriment of FTSE listed miners. However, commodity volatility continues to play out elsewhere thanks to a spike in natural gas prices today. The rampant rise in natural gas prices has already put a number of UK energy providers out of business. While the saviour came in an unlikely form, Putin’s pledge to ramp up gas exports to Europe will likely bring plenty of volatility as traders question the validity of those claims. With COP26 underway, the recent ramp-up in gas prices does highlight the need to shift energy sources to less carbon-heavy sources.

The overnight Reserve Bank of Australia rate meeting marked the beginning of a particularly busy period for central bankers, with the decision to abort their yield curve control policy heralding a more hawkish stance that saw hike expectations shift from 2024 to 2023. Treasury yields have been on the rise over the course of the past two weeks, with the US 10-year yield falling back once again despite the prospect of tapering tomorrow. It seems many have grown accustomed to the notion that we will see the Fed taper and BoE hike, with many focusing on what comes next. From the UK perspective, the weakness seen in the pound highlights a feeling that market pricing for four hikes in the next seven meetings are well wide of the mark. There is also a feeling that the relatively temporary nature of inflation pressures could lead banks to once again start to trim rates down the line. Clearly if treasury yields are anything to go by, markets are showing little concerns that we are on the cusp of a major period of monetary tightening.