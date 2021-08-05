Bank of England warn of potential tightening in the face of rising prices. With the pound on the rise, internationalised FTSE 100 stocks lag in favour of domestically-focused names. Meanwhile, stronger jobless claims data helps ease fears around tomorrows US jobs report.

FTSE 100 lags as Bank of England warn of prolongued above-target inflation

US jobless claims improve, lessening fears caused by yesterday’s ADP payrolls release

All eyes turn to tomorrows jobs report

The FTSE 100 proved to be the one negative outlier in an otherwise positive day across European and US markets. The rise in sterling highlights how we are seeing a shift from the expectations that the Bank of England remain dovish despite rising prices. Instead, the BoE sees inflation peaking at a higher level than previously anticipated, with the MPC seeing CPI peaking out at 4%. While the BoE see above-target inflation as largely transitory, there was a strong possibility that some monetary tightening would be required to bring price growth back down towards 2%. With the pound gaining ground off the back of todays BoE meeting, it should come as no surprise to see the FTSE 100 lose traction due to the damaging impact a stronger pound has upon international earnings.

Improved jobless claims data released today provided a more positive outlook in the wake of yesterday’s sharp decline in the ADP payrolls figure. With initial jobless claims back down to 385k, we are now looking at a welcome second consecutive weekly decline in this key leading employment report. However, despite a welcome improvement, we are still looking at highly elevated initial claims compared with the average 2019 figure of around 200k. Perhaps more impressive was the slump in continuing claims, with the figure of 2.9 million representing the first decline below three-million claims since the pandemic began. All eyes now turn to tomorrows US jobs report, with traders left questioning how the improved jobless claims and PMI employment surveys tally up with yesterday’s ADP payrolls collapse.