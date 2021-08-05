Bank of England warn of potential tightening in the face of rising prices. With the pound on the rise, internationalised FTSE 100 stocks lag in favour of domestically-focused names. Meanwhile, stronger jobless claims data helps ease fears around tomorrows US jobs report.
- FTSE 100 lags as Bank of England warn of prolongued above-target inflation
- US jobless claims improve, lessening fears caused by yesterday’s ADP payrolls release
- All eyes turn to tomorrows jobs report
The FTSE 100 proved to be the one negative outlier in an otherwise positive day across European and US markets. The rise in sterling highlights how we are seeing a shift from the expectations that the Bank of England remain dovish despite rising prices. Instead, the BoE sees inflation peaking at a higher level than previously anticipated, with the MPC seeing CPI peaking out at 4%. While the BoE see above-target inflation as largely transitory, there was a strong possibility that some monetary tightening would be required to bring price growth back down towards 2%. With the pound gaining ground off the back of todays BoE meeting, it should come as no surprise to see the FTSE 100 lose traction due to the damaging impact a stronger pound has upon international earnings.
Improved jobless claims data released today provided a more positive outlook in the wake of yesterday’s sharp decline in the ADP payrolls figure. With initial jobless claims back down to 385k, we are now looking at a welcome second consecutive weekly decline in this key leading employment report. However, despite a welcome improvement, we are still looking at highly elevated initial claims compared with the average 2019 figure of around 200k. Perhaps more impressive was the slump in continuing claims, with the figure of 2.9 million representing the first decline below three-million claims since the pandemic began. All eyes now turn to tomorrows US jobs report, with traders left questioning how the improved jobless claims and PMI employment surveys tally up with yesterday’s ADP payrolls collapse.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork
The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.