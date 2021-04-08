FTSE

FTSE 100 June bulls appear out of the blue! We shot higher to the next target of 6860/70 (hit as I write) before a retest of the January high at 6900/6910.

Daily Analysis

FTSE reached the next target of 6860/70 before a retest of the January high at 6900/6910. A break above here is obviously positive & signals a move towards.

First support at 6840/30 but below 6820 can target 6780/70.

Chart