The FTSE 100 index retreated after BHP announced that it will unify its dual-listed stock listing to Australia. This means that the company will exit the London Stock Exchange (LSE), dealing a major blow since it is the biggest listed firm in the country. The announcement happened a day after the firm said that it will exit its oil and gas businesses by selling them to Woodside Petroleum. The firm also announced a record dividend of $10 billion. The decision is part of the management’s strategy to become a metal mining giant. It also seeks to attract ESG funds from investors shunning oil and gas firms.

The British pound declined slightly even after the relatively strong UK economic numbers. Data by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the country’s unemployment rate declined from 4.8% in May to 4.7% in June. This decline was better than the median estimate of 4.8%. Meanwhile, the economy added more than 95,000 jobs in the three months to June. This was better than the median estimate of 7.8k. Wages also did well in June. With bonuses, wages rose by 8.8% in June while without bonuses, they rose by 7.4%. The ONS will publish the latest inflation data on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar crashed after the country announced the first locally transmitted coronavirus case. This is a major setback to a country that has reported just 25 Covid deaths since the pandemic started. Therefore, because of its Covid-zero strategy, there is a possibility that the country will order lockdowns. The sad news came as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) started its two-day meeting. Analysts expect it to hike interest rates by about 0.25%.

UK100

The FTSE 100 tilted lower as its biggest constituent company heads for the exit. The index declined to £7,096, which was the lowest level since Friday. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved slightly below the 25-day moving averages. The momentum indicator and the MACD indicator have also retreated. It also moved below the important support level at £7,168, which was the highest point on July 6. The outlook for the index at this point is neutral.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair was little changed after the relatively strong EU GDP data. On the hourly chart, the pair was along the short and medium-term moving averages. It has also moved from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level to slightly below the 38.2% retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from the overbought level at 84 to about 50. It has also formed a falling wedge pattern. Therefore, it will likely break out higher during Jerome Powell’s speech.

NZD/USD

The NZDUSD pair declined sharply after the new Covid case in New Zealand. It declined to 0.6905, which was the lowest level since July 24. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a descending trendline. It has also moved below the 25-day moving averages. The MACD has also moved below the neutral level. There is a likelihood that the pair will have a relief rally ahead of the RBNZ decision.