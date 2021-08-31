The FTSE 100 index declined on Tuesday as airlines and banking stocks declined. The index declined by more than 0.15% as investors continued worrying about the recovery of the global economy. Aviation stocks like IAG, EasyJet, and Ryanair declined after the European Union removed the US from its safe travel list. At the same time, the US elevated the alert level on countries like Canada, Switzerland, and Germany as the number of Covid cases rose. At the same time, regional carriers like Tui and Ryanair declined as hopes that the summer holiday season will be extended faded. The top performers in the index were companies like Antofagasta, EVRAZ, and BHP.

The British pound rose slightly against the US dollar after the relatively positive UK business confidence data. A survey by Lloyds Bank said that companies are optimistic about the future of the UK economy in the next 12 months. The survey rose to the highest level in more than 4 years. This is an important number considering that businesses that are highly confident tend to invest and hire more. Meanwhile, data by the Bank of England (BOE) revealed that the mortgage industry eased slightly in July as house prices rose. Mortgage lending declined by more than 1.37 billion in July after rising to more than 17.73 billion pounds in the previous month. In total, the number of mortgage approvals declined from 80.2k to 75.15k.

The euro rose slightly on Monday as investors reacted to the latest Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) data. According to Eurostat, the headline consumer price index rose from -0.4% in July to 0.4% in August. As a result, the price rose from 2.2% in to 3.0% on a year-on-year basis. At the same time, core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices rose from 0.7% to 1.6%. These numbers mean that the European Central Bank could start lowering its asset purchases soon. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil retreated as the market waited for the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting.

UK100

The FTSE 100 index declined slightly as aviation and banking stocks lagged. The index is trading at £7,140, which is slightly below this month’s high of £7,225. On the daily chart, the index has formed a rising triangle pattern and moved slightly above the short and longer term moving averages. The MACD is slightly above the neutral level while the accumulation and distribution indicator has maintained a bullish trend. Therefore, the index may break out higher soon as investors target the key resistance at £7,500.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD tilted higher after the relatively strong Eurozone inflation data. It rose to a high of 1.1830, which is the highest level since August 7. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved above the key resistance level at 1.1780, which was the lowest level on July 6. The pair has also formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern and moved above the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the EURUSD price will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1900.

EUR/GBP

The EURGBP price tilted upwards after the strong Eurozone inflation numbers. It rose to a high of 0.8585, which was the highest level since Friday. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the key resistance level at 0.8590. It has moved above the short and longer term moving averages while the RSI and awesome oscillator has risen above the key neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 0.8650.