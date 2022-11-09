Wednesday has seen stocks drop back and the dollar edge up, as results from the US election continue to come in and thoughts turn towards tomorrow’s US inflation data.
FTSE 100 flat while other indices struggle
“With the elections in the US still not providing a clear direction for investors, a quietly cautious atmosphere prevails in stocks. In London the risers and fallers are relatively evenly-balanced, keeping the FTSE 100 close to its recent highs, but with the all-important US inflation reading still to come this week most traders are opting not to push their luck too far. On Wall Street US indices are weaker after recent gains, and without many earnings to drive them they too have hunkered down ahead of the CPI reading tomorrow. After the busy weeks of October and early November both the buyers and sellers are generally exhausted.”
Dollar pushes up in afternoon trading
“One potential note of caution is found in the US dollar, which has managed to stem its losses. Dollar bulls will be on the lookout tomorrow for reasons to jump back into one of 2022’s standout performers, with the focus once again on core CPI and any sign that inflation remains solidly entrenched despite the Fed’s best efforts to bring it down.”
