Dax 40 December longs at 16080/060 stopped below 16040 for a sell signal targeting 1a buying opportunity at 15960/930. However unfortunately we unexpectedly ran as far as 15860 before the bounce.
EuroStoxx 50 December we wrote: just completed a head & shoulders reversal pattern for a sell signal initially targeting 4310/00 then 4270/60 (a low for the day here), perhaps as far as strong support at 4240/30.
FTSE 100 December shorts at first resistance at 7240/60 worked a few times for 50 tick scalping opportunities before we eventually broke higher, so now this is today's support.
Daily analysis
Dax my buying opportunity at 15960/930 was clearly too high - apologies - I will revise to 15870/840. Try longs with stops below 15800. Very strong support at 15750/700. Longs need stops below 15650. A break lower meets the best support for this week at 15575/525.
Strong resistance at 16050/100. Shorts need stops above 16150. A break higher keeps bulls in control for today targeting 16260/280. A break above 16290 should target 16350/390.
EuroStoxx shorts work on the slide to 4270/60. Holding first resistance at 4300/10 risks a retest of 4270/60 with a fall as far as strong support at 4240/30 possible before the end of the week.
Resistance at 4300/10. Second resistance at 4330/40 but above here allows a recovery to 4375/80 before a retest of 4400/10. Anyone want to bet on a double top sell signal here? A break above 4410 however targets 4418/20 but eventually we can reach as far as 4450/55.
FTSE holding what is now first support at 7260/40 targets 7300/10, perhaps as far as 7335/40 before a retest of 7380/90.
Minor support at 7260/40 then we have a buying opportunity at 7170/50 with stops below 7135. A break lower targets 7100/7090, perhaps as far as 7040/30.
