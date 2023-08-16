Share:

US stocks have finally seen some tentative dip buying this afternoon, but signs of persistent UK inflation have weighed on the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 slips after UK inflation data

“This morning’s inflation data from the UK has lifted sterling but put UK-focussed stocks on the back foot. While headline inflation numbers may look better, the resilience of core CPI means the BoE may have to work harder to fight inflation, risking a bigger downturn in the UK economy. This has weakened the FTSE 100, which has underperformed other European indices today as UK housebuilders and banks (among others) fall back.”

US markets recoup some losses

“US stocks have finally remembered how to go down in August, as inflation and China fears hit home after a stellar run for the year so far. For now the selling is contained, but with a lighter calendar for the moment thoughts will inevitably turn to Jackson Hole and what central bankers might say about the fight against inflation. With this in mind, some more trimming of profits might be the theme for the second half of August.”

