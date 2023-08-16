US stocks have finally seen some tentative dip buying this afternoon, but signs of persistent UK inflation have weighed on the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 slips after UK inflation data
“This morning’s inflation data from the UK has lifted sterling but put UK-focussed stocks on the back foot. While headline inflation numbers may look better, the resilience of core CPI means the BoE may have to work harder to fight inflation, risking a bigger downturn in the UK economy. This has weakened the FTSE 100, which has underperformed other European indices today as UK housebuilders and banks (among others) fall back.”
US markets recoup some losses
“US stocks have finally remembered how to go down in August, as inflation and China fears hit home after a stellar run for the year so far. For now the selling is contained, but with a lighter calendar for the moment thoughts will inevitably turn to Jackson Hole and what central bankers might say about the fight against inflation. With this in mind, some more trimming of profits might be the theme for the second half of August.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
