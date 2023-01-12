While stocks have cheered the US CPI reading, the US dollar has hit a fresh six-month low, as expectations about Fed tightening are revised down again.

FTSE 100 surges to 7800

“A slew of trading updates has pushed the FTSE 100 to 7800 for the first time since May 2018, as the UK index continues to outshine its US peers. Housebuilders and retailers have found plenty to be cheery about, if only because things seem to have brightened considerably for the UK economy in the last few months. The second half of the year still seems murky, as everyone has been at pains to point out in their trading updates, but for now the situation seems a lot better than feared.”

US inflation keeps slowing

“While the job picture remains strong, the Fed will be pleased to see that the inflation outlook is getting better too. Steady declines in the rate of price increases might not be too much comfort for consumers, but they are music to the ears of stock investors. For the dollar, however, it sets the scene for further declines, continuing the trend from the end of last year."