FTSE 100 hits 19-month high as energy and travel names outperform

Airlines and energy stocks have helped to boost the FTSE, with manufacturing concerns likely to drive DAX underperformance. Inflation concerns remain, with Brent crude hitting a fresh three-year high.

Crude gains help to boost FTSE 350 energy names.

Airlines boosted by easing testing requirements.

Inflation and logistical concerns likely to drive DAX underperformance.

European markets are continuing their push higher, with early signs pointing towards a potential boost from Q3 earnings season. Energy prices remain a key concern as a driver of inflation going forward, and that has shown few signs of letting up given the push into multi-year highs for WTI and Brent. With many of the oil & gas majors diversifying into clean energy, the rise in crude pushes investors towards smaller less diversified companies such as Petrofac, Harbour Energy, and Tullow Oil.

Airlines are outperforming today, as investors finally start to see signs that the worst could be over after an incredibly turbulent two years. The decision to shift away from the unnecessarily expensive PCR tests in favour of more affordable lateral flow devices for travel reduces the hurdles to prospective travellers. The traffic light system and prohibitively expensive PCR test requirements added hundreds of pounds to the cost of travel that would understandably reduce demand for international travel. However, with just seven countries left with travel restrictions, and testing expenses set to tumble, airlines will feel understandably optimistic about the future. Nonetheless, with many airlines having struggled to make it out the other side, it would come as no surprise to see some form of consolidation take place within the industry at some point.

Stagflation concerns appear to have taken a back seat this week, with the FTSE 100 reaching a fresh 19-month high. However, while we have seen a recovery across many European and US markets, concerns are likely to linger for those economies reliant upon the manufacturing sector. Rampant Chinese PPI gains signal the potential for imported inflation to continue unabated as we move towards the critical festive period. Manufacturers appear to be facing a whole host of factors that could stifle output at a critical time, with rising costs, difficulty obtaining materials, and transportation issues bringing concerns for those nations that rely heavily on physical exports. While the UK underperformed thanks to its heavy reliance on the services sector, the table appears to have turned to bring expectations that the FTSE 100 remains a safer place to be than the DAX.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 116 points higher, at 35,029.