FTSE 100 higher, as UK announce Omicron fund
In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 traded higher, as it was announced that the government was launching a £1 billion fund in response to the latest wave of infections.
Cases of Omicron have spread rapidly throughout the nation, resulting in some businesses closing, and the government aims to help those affected by introducing this latest round of aid.
Speaking today, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak stated that, "We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed".
Some expect that the government will announce partial lockdowns in upcoming weeks, which could see the reintroduction of the furlough scheme.
Regarding this, Sunak said, "We can't rule out any further measures after Christmas".
The FTSE closed 1.38% higher on the day.
DAX 30 higher, despite German consumer sentiment lower
Moving into Europe, data released from Germany on Tuesday reported that consumer sentiment had unexpectedly fallen.
Figures released by GfK market research, showed that its sentiment index dropped to -6.8 points, after falling to a final reading of -1.8 points in November.
Today’s reading was the lowest for the index since June, during the height of the Delta variant, and comes in lower than expectations for a drop to -2.5.
Germany has already placed some restrictions on travel during the Christmas period, however many expect Chancellor Olaf Scholz to consider taking more action.
As of writing, the DAX 30 was up 1.36%.
