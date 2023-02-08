Share:

The FTSE 100’s push to a new high has been stymied in the short-term, but hopes of more gains this year seem well-founded, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 struggles to hold above 7900

“The optimism displayed by the FTSE 100 in the morning session has ebbed slightly, with most of the day’s gains being given back. While the index did make a new high, investors have not been too keen to push it much further. As corporate reporting slows down in the UK as well as in the US, a period of retracement might not be out of place. Nonetheless, the outlook for the year seems much better now that recession fears have eased.”

Natural gas prices fall again

“A big part of the more optimistic take on the UK economy comes from falling energy prices. After two days of gains, natural gas is heading lower again, risking a move back to the January lows. While these falls have yet to feed through to consumers, they do suggest the squeeze on incomes may ease during the course of 2023.”

