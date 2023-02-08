The FTSE 100’s push to a new high has been stymied in the short-term, but hopes of more gains this year seem well-founded, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 struggles to hold above 7900
“The optimism displayed by the FTSE 100 in the morning session has ebbed slightly, with most of the day’s gains being given back. While the index did make a new high, investors have not been too keen to push it much further. As corporate reporting slows down in the UK as well as in the US, a period of retracement might not be out of place. Nonetheless, the outlook for the year seems much better now that recession fears have eased.”
Natural gas prices fall again
“A big part of the more optimistic take on the UK economy comes from falling energy prices. After two days of gains, natural gas is heading lower again, risking a move back to the January lows. While these falls have yet to feed through to consumers, they do suggest the squeeze on incomes may ease during the course of 2023.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0750
EUR/USD has failed to build on the early recovery gains and retreated below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood and hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar hold its ground against its rivals and causes the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD has failed to stabilize above 1.2100 and erased a portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid the souring market sentiment and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Comments from Fed officials further support the USD.
Gold: Bulls losing interest, support at $1,860.00 Premium
The American Dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, allowing XAU/USD to reach a fresh weekly high of $ 1,886.41 a troy ounce. The tie changed ahead of the US opening, and the Greenback found some demand amid easing US indexes.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
Microsoft rises on AI search integration, gives jolt to NVDA, AMD stocks
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is riding high once more on Wednesday. Shares of the tech giant are up another 2.1% in Wednesday's premarket after Tuesday's news that it would be integrating artificial intelligence technology with its Bing search engine pushed the stock up 4.2%.