Share:

European indices held their gains despite disappointing U.S. earnings, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 enjoys another day in the sun

“Yesterday the leaderboard in London was dominated by the housebuilders. Today it is the turn of the mining sector, along with Burberry, with something of a China theme emerging during the session. While the rebound in that economy has slowed, the general improvement in global economic data has investors hoping that China’s numbers will pick up too, and miners are likely to be prime beneficiary of such a development.”

US stocks muted after mixed earnings

“Earnings season got off to a decent start thanks to the banks, but gains have been trimmed following earnings from Tesla and Netflix that have failed to live up to expectations. Both stocks have been at the forefront of gains this year, but with this comes the pressure to outperform. Investors expecting a return to the bull market of years past will perhaps hope that the stocks continue to edge lower for now, to offer up a buying opportunity over the summer.”