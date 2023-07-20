European indices held their gains despite disappointing U.S. earnings, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 enjoys another day in the sun
“Yesterday the leaderboard in London was dominated by the housebuilders. Today it is the turn of the mining sector, along with Burberry, with something of a China theme emerging during the session. While the rebound in that economy has slowed, the general improvement in global economic data has investors hoping that China’s numbers will pick up too, and miners are likely to be prime beneficiary of such a development.”
US stocks muted after mixed earnings
“Earnings season got off to a decent start thanks to the banks, but gains have been trimmed following earnings from Tesla and Netflix that have failed to live up to expectations. Both stocks have been at the forefront of gains this year, but with this comes the pressure to outperform. Investors expecting a return to the bull market of years past will perhaps hope that the stocks continue to edge lower for now, to offer up a buying opportunity over the summer.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.