Fed policymakers fall over themselves to issue pronouncements

US stocks still under pressure, reversing Monday’s late rally

FTSE 100 pushes higher

Since last Wednesday’s Fed minutes US policymakers are appearing daily to stress their new hawkish outlook. Powell of course has been the most important, hitting the headlines with hints of a full year of rate rises, but others like Bostic have been banging the rate hike drum as well.

After yesterday’s volatile day, which saw markets stage a late reversal from the losses of the morning and early afternoon, the bearish picture has returned, suggesting investors remain nervous about the prospective end of the super-loose era of monetary policy, although as Powell notes rates will still remain low compared to historical levels.

The FTSE 100, along with other European markets, has been able to outdo the US this afternoon as the continued loose policy outlook on this side of the Atlantic mean that the cheaper European equity complex finally begins to command the attention of global investors.

