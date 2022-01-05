Stocks are more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 has managed to eke out a rise of fifteen points.

Most indices still positive, but tech keeps on struggling

ADP surge gives investors hope of further economic recovery

For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing for the FTSE 100, meaning it has been able to escape the further losses that have plagued growth stocks of late due to the rise in bond yields, though following its drubbing yesterday Ocado has managed a decent bounce.



The continued outperformance of sectors such as mining, banks and oil points towards a resurgence of the ‘rebound trade’ for those stocks poised to benefit from an improving global economy and the expected rise in yields and interest rates around the globe, a theme supported by today’s solid ADP report, which itself has prepared investors for a decent NFP number on Friday.

For now the Nasdaq 100 remains firmly out of favour, but with earnings season in the US barrelling towards us that might change once investors are reminded of the remarkable cash generation powers of the FANG stocks.