Stocks are more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 has managed to eke out a rise of fifteen points.
- Most indices still positive, but tech keeps on struggling
- ADP surge gives investors hope of further economic recovery
For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing for the FTSE 100, meaning it has been able to escape the further losses that have plagued growth stocks of late due to the rise in bond yields, though following its drubbing yesterday Ocado has managed a decent bounce.
The continued outperformance of sectors such as mining, banks and oil points towards a resurgence of the ‘rebound trade’ for those stocks poised to benefit from an improving global economy and the expected rise in yields and interest rates around the globe, a theme supported by today’s solid ADP report, which itself has prepared investors for a decent NFP number on Friday.
For now the Nasdaq 100 remains firmly out of favour, but with earnings season in the US barrelling towards us that might change once investors are reminded of the remarkable cash generation powers of the FANG stocks.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.