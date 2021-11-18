Stock markets have fallen back this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 down 40 points as the Dow sheds 150 points.

It looks like weakness in emerging markets is spreading across to their developed peers, with inflation and slowing growth concerns making themselves felt once again. The impending news on a new Fed chair is probably contributing to the nervousness in growth assets this afternoon, as markets wonder whether Jerome Powell will continue in post or whether Lael Brainard will take over. This second possibility does raise the potential, curiously enough, for a more hawkish twist, as the widely-perceived dovish Brainard feels the need to burnish her credentials. Stock markets, particularly in the US, continue to suffer a hangover from the end of earnings season, while the continued weakness in crude oil has meant that energy stocks are the main detractor in markets like the Dow and the FTSE 100.

A late November spike in volatility seems to be on the cards, as the Vix ticks up for a second day. The earlier bounce this month didn’t too much to hit equities, but now that most of earnings season is out of the way, and with a while to go until the next Fed meeting, the stars appear to be aligning for a period of weakness within the overall strong period usually witnessed in Q4.