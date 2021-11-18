Stock markets have fallen back this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 down 40 points as the Dow sheds 150 points.
It looks like weakness in emerging markets is spreading across to their developed peers, with inflation and slowing growth concerns making themselves felt once again. The impending news on a new Fed chair is probably contributing to the nervousness in growth assets this afternoon, as markets wonder whether Jerome Powell will continue in post or whether Lael Brainard will take over. This second possibility does raise the potential, curiously enough, for a more hawkish twist, as the widely-perceived dovish Brainard feels the need to burnish her credentials. Stock markets, particularly in the US, continue to suffer a hangover from the end of earnings season, while the continued weakness in crude oil has meant that energy stocks are the main detractor in markets like the Dow and the FTSE 100.
A late November spike in volatility seems to be on the cards, as the Vix ticks up for a second day. The earlier bounce this month didn’t too much to hit equities, but now that most of earnings season is out of the way, and with a while to go until the next Fed meeting, the stars appear to be aligning for a period of weakness within the overall strong period usually witnessed in Q4.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?