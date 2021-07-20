European markets have moved up in early trading, while US futures point towards a small bounce from yesterday’s weak finish.
Stock markets have managed to find their footing in early trading, although for how long is debatable. Selloffs, even the small ones this year, usually take more than one day to stop, and with the big events of the week still to come a risk-off atmosphere will continue to prevail. Dip buyers will probably be feeling the itch to hit the ‘buy button, but the picture today will remain unclear until US futures start trading in earnest. Virus worries and the expectations of a hit to economic growth have combined to knock back stock markets, although for the US the selloff is still very modest compared to the gains of the past year. European markets have been harder hit, and have seen their progress to the upside stall in recent months, a reflection of the more muted outlook for earnings and growth.
Bargain hunters have jumped in across the board on the FTSE 100, with housebuilders a particular favorite. Updates from the sector have been rosy over the past few months, providing a positive backdrop to the shares, and with the sector down some 13% from its peak in April it looks like the time is ripe to go shopping in the likes of Persimmon and Barratt Developments.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,143, up 181 points from Monday’s close.
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.