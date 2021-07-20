European markets have moved up in early trading, while US futures point towards a small bounce from yesterday’s weak finish.

Stock markets have managed to find their footing in early trading, although for how long is debatable. Selloffs, even the small ones this year, usually take more than one day to stop, and with the big events of the week still to come a risk-off atmosphere will continue to prevail. Dip buyers will probably be feeling the itch to hit the ‘buy button, but the picture today will remain unclear until US futures start trading in earnest. Virus worries and the expectations of a hit to economic growth have combined to knock back stock markets, although for the US the selloff is still very modest compared to the gains of the past year. European markets have been harder hit, and have seen their progress to the upside stall in recent months, a reflection of the more muted outlook for earnings and growth.

Bargain hunters have jumped in across the board on the FTSE 100, with housebuilders a particular favorite. Updates from the sector have been rosy over the past few months, providing a positive backdrop to the shares, and with the sector down some 13% from its peak in April it looks like the time is ripe to go shopping in the likes of Persimmon and Barratt Developments.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,143, up 181 points from Monday’s close.