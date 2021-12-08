The FTSE 100 is 20 points higher in morning trading, but some of the rampant bullishness of earlier in the week has faded.

The headlong rally in global markets has stalled, but the overall outlook for equities remains firmly positive. The previous three sessions put markets firmly back on the front foot, with Omicron concerns almost entirely evaporating. Asian markets continued to make headway, and despite some worrying data on vaccine efficacy against the new variant, the overall impression is that markets have now done their best to price in the variant and any potential new restrictions. With the Fed’s tapering and potential earlier rate hike also now firmly in the news investors are able to look towards the future with a greater degree of confidence. At any rate, the rally that began last Friday seems set to continue, although the real ‘Santa rally’ should still kick in later in the month.

Berkeley Group shares have perked up considerably, rallying over 4% this morning on a very good set of numbers. A lack of concern about inflation has provided a further reason for investors to jump back in. Housebuilders generally have moved higher this morning, helped along by the Berkeley numbers and the generally bullish tone prevailing in markets.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 35,771, up 52 points on last night’s close.