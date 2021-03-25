FTSE 100 edges down while US futures point to gains

The FTSE 100 and other European markets are modestly lower this morning, although US futures are once more pointing to a small rebound for Wall Street later.

Markets continue to struggle.

US GDP revisions and Fed speakers dominate a quiet afternoon.

Dow to bounce on the open after yesterday’s mixed session.

Yet another day of equity markets trying to rally lies ahead of us, although at least the effort got off to a good start overnight with a bounce in the Nikkei. Bullish momentum has been anaemic at best this week, a marked change from earlier in the year, as aside from the Powell & Yellen show we have had little in the way of big market-moving news to drive things. Today will be perhaps slightly better, with jobless claims and GDP revisions in the US, plus another round of Fed speakers as the world’s most important central bank continues its apparently fruitless efforts to convince markets that, no, it isn’t very concerned about the rise in yields and, no, it isn’t planning to raise rates earlier than currently forecast. It seems like the dull trading of the week so far will continue into Friday, with the usual month-end ennui being enhanced by the upcoming end of the quarter.

Banks, oil firms and miners are weighing down the FTSE 100 in early trading, while after an initial pop Compass Group has moved back to flat following its latest trading statement. Having weathered the storm the group is clearly looking forward to picking up market share from departed rivals, offering the chance to expand yet further. The shares have wobbled since their peak around 9 days ago but are still solidly higher for the year, and represent an interesting play on a global rebound as economies reopen following the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 32,518, up 98 points from last night’s close.