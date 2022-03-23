“It’s back to risk-off for global markets, which are retreating this afternoon. Another upward move for oil prices isn’t helping matters either.”

Oil surge lifts BP and Shell

“The chancellor’s decision to cut fuel duty will be a small bit of welcome news, but in a sign how powerless governments are in the face of the oil price, WTI and Brent have both risen strongly once again, effectively wiping out some of the benefit from the Spring Statement for consumers. The day looks to be a recurrence of war concerns, boosting oil prices while continental European markets fall sharply – those looking for the Dax and others to begin forming a short-term high after the recent bounce will be watching eagerly. BP and Shell have topped the table this afternoon as the standout beneficiaries from yet another surge in oil prices."

FTSE housebuilders retreat

“On the flipside it has been a depressing day for housebuilders, and indeed other stocks connected to consumer spending in the UK. Today’s CPI figures confirm that the squeeze on household incomes is here to stay, with the chancellor’s measures providing only a limited boost. Whether the recent bounce for stocks can withstand this gloomier outlook remains to be seen.”