The EURUSD pair held steady on Wednesday even after relatively weak Eurozone data. According to Markit, the Eurozone growth slowed to a nine-month low in December as the number of Covid-19 cases in the region rose. The Markit PMI index for the bloc declined to 53.3, down from 55.4 in November. Most companies complained about the rising number of employees who called in sick and the ongoing supply chain disruptions. The service sector was affected by lower demand, pushing the PMI to decline from 55.9 to 53.1.
UK and Eurozone stocks held steady even as the energy crisis continued. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.17% while in France and Germany, the CAC 40 and DAX indices rose by 0.55% and 0.73%. This happened even as the price of natural gas continued rising. Benchmark gas prices in Europe jumped by 9.1% after rising by 10% on Monday and Tuesday. The rally happened after Russia reduced the number of gas supplies in the region. Gas flows through Ukraine remained being subdued while the Yamal-Europe pipeline is flowing from Germany to Poland. As a result, there are concerns that more energy providers could soon collapse.
The price of crude oil held steady on Wednesday as investors reflected on this week’s OPEC+ meeting. In a statement on Tuesday, OPEC leaders said that they will continue boosting production by 400k barrels per day in February. This was in line with what most analysts were expecting. Data published earlier today by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that the country’s inventories declined by more than 6.43 million barrels. This decline was slightly better than the median estimate of 3.4 million barrels. The EIA will publish the official inventories data later today.
XTI/USD
The XTIUSD pair rose to a high of 77.15, which was the highest level since Tuesday. The pair is trading at 77.12, which is slightly above the 25-day moving average. It also moved above the dots of the Parabolic SAR indicator while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to 61. The pair will likely have a bullish breakout as buyers attempt to test the resistance at 80.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair tilted higher even after the weak economic data from the Eurozone. The pair rose to a high of 1.1320, which was higher than the intraday low of 1.1273. It also moved slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the 25-day moving average. It is also between the horizontal channel whose support and resistance are at 1.1231 and 1.1340. The pair will remain in this range ahead of the latest US jobs data.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair rose to a high of 1.3553 as the energy crisis continued in Europe. The pair has jumped by more than 3% from its lowest level in December. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has continued to drop. The path of the least resistance for the pair is to the upside.
