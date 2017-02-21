FTSE 100 – correction should be ideally contained at 7200

FTSE100

FTSE extends pullback from fresh recovery high at 7283, signaled by daily RSI / slow stochastic reversal from overbought territory.

Five-wave cycle from 7024 is currently riding on its fourth (corrective wave) which should ideally end at 7200 (length of the wave 2 / rising daily Tenkan-sen) to keep intact near-term bulls for final push towards new record high and key near-term barrier at 7291 and bullish continuation signal on firm break here.

Alternatively, loss of pivots at 7200 and 7184 (Fibo 38.2% of 7024/7283 upleg) would signal stronger correction that may extend towards next strong supports at 7154/41 (daily Kijun-sen / top of thick daily Ichimoku cloud.

Res: 7261; 7283; 7291; 7393

Sup: 7222; 7200; 7184; 7154