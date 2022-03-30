“The prospect of heavy pressure on European consumers from higher energy prices is driving down the Dax and others, although the FTSE 100 has escaped the worst of it for now.”

Energy crisis hits European markets hard

“Stocks in Europe are retreating this afternoon as investors worry about rising energy costs that will hit consumers hard. While the FTSE100 has escaped the losses so far today, with UK bills set to head in the same direction there are big questions about whether economies across the continent will be able to avoid a recession. US markets are in more of a consolidation mood, holding on to most of their recent gains; for all the talk of a US recession, it seems a European one is a worry that really exercises traders at the minute.”

Commodity rise helps FTSE 100 escape losses

“Once again rising commodity prices have been the sticking plaster for the FTSE 100, masking losses across most of the rest of the index. All this is a far cry from 2020, when the FTSE 100’s lack of tech names saw it fall far behind its peers. Now it is commodities that are providing the steady hand, although even the big miners and oil stocks in the index will only be able to limit the damage if the broader outlook turns more cautious.”