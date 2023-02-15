While US markets are mixed, the FTSE 100 has finally topped the 8000 level, capping a barnstorming six weeks for the UK market, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 scales 8000
UK investors have plenty of reasons to celebrate today, as the FTSE 100 touched the magic 8000 level for the first time. While Barclays is acting as a drag, the bank's poor investment banking performance means that there has been only a muted reaction from its UK-focussed peers.
US weakens but other indices push higher
Risk appetite appears to be holding up well this afternoon despite a growing sense that central banks have more work to do to bring inflation under control. Strong US retail sales have added to the impression of an economy that can withstand more rate hikes to slay the inflationary dragon.
