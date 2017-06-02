FTSE 100 – bullish signal on recovery extension above 7126 Fibo barrier; next pivot at 7158 in focus

Recovery from strong Fibo support at 7029 is picking up pace and broke today above 7126 (Fibo 38.2% of 7291/7024 downleg), on fresh extension of strong recovery on Thu/Fri. Rally approaches the upper pivot at 7158 (daily Kijun-sen), break of which is needed to confirm reversal. Initial bullish signal is expected on daily close above 7126. Strong support at 7083 (daily Tenkan-sen) is expected to hold dips and keep near-term bulls in play.

