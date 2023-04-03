Markets have weathered the surprise OPEC+ cut quite well, with the FTSE 100 40 points higher on the first day of the new quarter, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Mixed performance on first day of new quarter
“It has been a busy start to Q2, as markets scramble in the OPEC+ production cut. Having finished the quarter with signs of slowing inflation, investors are now scrambling to react. The FTSE 100 has enjoyed one of the stronger starts to the year, kept in positive territory by BP and Shell, which have added more than 40 points to the index.”
Rally likely to pause for now
“After their solid end to Q1, it makes sense to expect stocks to keep moving higher. But first they have to navigate this week’s jobs data, plus the start of earnings season. While overall sentiment still remains stubbornly bearish, much more good news is now priced in compared to the end of the year. As a result, stocks are likely to consolidate for now as they look for a fresh bullish catalyst.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD tests 1.0900 after weak US PMI data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0900 area on Monday. After the data from the US showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract with input inflation dropping into contraction territory, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2400 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2400 on Monday. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. The risk-positive market environment seems to be providing an additional boost to the pair.
Gold reverses direction, advances beyond $1,980
Gold price has turned north and climbed above $1,980 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has turned negative on the day below 3.5% following the gloomy US ISM Manufacturing PMI report, helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Surprise OPEC+ oil cut brings worries to stock market
Sunday's unexpected oil supply cut announcement by OPEC+ is rattling the market here on Monday. Thus far the futures market shows traders cutting growth stocks and reinvesting in the Dow's blue chips.