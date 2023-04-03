Share:

Markets have weathered the surprise OPEC+ cut quite well, with the FTSE 100 40 points higher on the first day of the new quarter, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Mixed performance on first day of new quarter

“It has been a busy start to Q2, as markets scramble in the OPEC+ production cut. Having finished the quarter with signs of slowing inflation, investors are now scrambling to react. The FTSE 100 has enjoyed one of the stronger starts to the year, kept in positive territory by BP and Shell, which have added more than 40 points to the index.”

Rally likely to pause for now

“After their solid end to Q1, it makes sense to expect stocks to keep moving higher. But first they have to navigate this week’s jobs data, plus the start of earnings season. While overall sentiment still remains stubbornly bearish, much more good news is now priced in compared to the end of the year. As a result, stocks are likely to consolidate for now as they look for a fresh bullish catalyst.”