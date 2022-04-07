”The FTSE 100 has fallen, driven lower by ex-dividend stocks, while Wall Street has lost ground in the first hour of trading.”
FTSE 100 weighed down by ex-dividends
“A slew of UK names have gone ex-dividend today, with the result that the FTSE 100 has not joined in the modest gains seen on the continent. Combined with a decline for Shell over its $5 billion hit due to the withdrawal from Russia, the day has been a gloomy one for the FTSE 100. Nonetheless, it is still doing much better than its European rivals since the March low; while the FTSE 100 has nearly returned to its February highs, thanks to the strong performance of oil, mining and banks, the Dax and others continue to struggle, remaining well below the highs from earlier in the year, as their close economic links to Russia make investors nervous.”
Wall Street stumbles in early trading
“The picture is not much better in the US, where the Dow has lost 200 points in the opening hour of trading. Last night’s Fed minutes have recommitted the central bank to its path of tightening policy, leaving equities vulnerable in the short term after the bounce from the March lows. While the economy continues to grow, there is a clear lack of bullish momentum in this market at the moment.”
