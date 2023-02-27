Share:

The UK stock market started the week trading higher as investors await the outcome of today’s potential EU-UK deal regarding Northern Ireland after a long wait and period of uncertainty. The index is up over 0,5% and is testing Friday's highs around 7930 points while the pound is one of the best performing currencies today trading higher against most other major, minor and emerging market currencies. While the prospect of a trade deal would resolve several long standing issues, any further roadblocks in the process could prove to be quite counterproductive for the moods of investors and could lead to a pullback from current levels which have already acted as a resistance in the past.

Natural Gas starts the week trading higher

US natural gas prices once again started the week with an upward move as they continue the upward movement launched on Friday which was triggered by forecasts of colder weather in key US heating regions over the next two weeks and therefore increasing demand prospects for natural gas. It is important to note that US natural gas prices have fallen around 70% between mid-December 2022 and mid-February 2023 despite some expectations of a potential supply issue which brought concerns of shortages as we were heading into the winter months. While there have been some upward corrections during this downward impulse, the one we are observing currently deserves a note as it attempts to break above a consolidation range which has kept the price moving sideways since the beginning of February. A sustained break above might prove to be the beginning of a new trend, at least in the short term, while a pullback could once again see the price locked in the previously mentioned range.