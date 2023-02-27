The UK stock market started the week trading higher as investors await the outcome of today’s potential EU-UK deal regarding Northern Ireland after a long wait and period of uncertainty. The index is up over 0,5% and is testing Friday's highs around 7930 points while the pound is one of the best performing currencies today trading higher against most other major, minor and emerging market currencies. While the prospect of a trade deal would resolve several long standing issues, any further roadblocks in the process could prove to be quite counterproductive for the moods of investors and could lead to a pullback from current levels which have already acted as a resistance in the past.
Natural Gas starts the week trading higher
US natural gas prices once again started the week with an upward move as they continue the upward movement launched on Friday which was triggered by forecasts of colder weather in key US heating regions over the next two weeks and therefore increasing demand prospects for natural gas. It is important to note that US natural gas prices have fallen around 70% between mid-December 2022 and mid-February 2023 despite some expectations of a potential supply issue which brought concerns of shortages as we were heading into the winter months. While there have been some upward corrections during this downward impulse, the one we are observing currently deserves a note as it attempts to break above a consolidation range which has kept the price moving sideways since the beginning of February. A sustained break above might prove to be the beginning of a new trend, at least in the short term, while a pullback could once again see the price locked in the previously mentioned range.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0550 in the early American session on Monday. After the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar started to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2000 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed above 1.2000 on Monday. The risk-positive market environment on heightened optimism about an EU-UK agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be helping the pair edge higher.
Gold edges higher, trades above $1,810 as US yields decline
Gold price edged higher and advanced beyond $1,810 in the second half of the day on Monday. Following the disappointing Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin price continuous sell-off toward $22,000 as trading week kicks off where it ended last week
BTC cannot bank on headlines this Monday that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations has happened. Markets would rather continue their sell-off, which ended on Friday at the end of the official trading week.
LI stock advances 6% on Q4 beat, explosive growth
Li Auto is experiencing explosive growth. The automaker sold $2.5 billion worth of vehicles in the fourth quarter, which amounted to a 66% increase over the prior year's period.