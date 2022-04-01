AUDJPY lower as expected to test strong Fibonacci support at 9100/9080. Longs need stops below 9060. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 9000/8990 then support at 9010/8990.
Our longs at 9100/9080 target 9145 & resistance at 9190/9200 for profit-taking. Further gains are less likely but should target 9260/65 & perhaps as far as 9300/9320. If we unexpectedly continue higher however look for 9350/55 before a retest of what should be strong resistance at 9400/16. A break above 9430 is a buy signal.
Dax finally tests support at 14350/300 for some profit-taking on our shorts with low for the day exactly as predicted - longs could still be risky - if you try, stop below 14200. A break lower is the next sell signal targeting 13950/850.
Minor resistance at 14540/580 but above 15610 can target strong resistance at 14750/850. Shorts need stops above 14950.
FTSE outlook is more negative now. We could target first support at 7435/25 but longs here are probably risky. Best support at 7365/45. Longs need stops below 7325.
Resistance at yesterday's high of 7530/50. Shorts need stops above 7570. A break higher (& weekly close above for confirmation) is a buy signal into next week.
EURJPY holding between first resistance at 135.60/50 & first support at 134.50/30, with a low for the day yesterday as predicted. Maybe we can trade this range before the NFP number today. Longs need stops below 134.10. A break lower targets 133.50/40.
Shorts at 135.60/50 stop above 136.80. A break higher targets 136.25/35. Further gains today can allow a retest of this week's high at 137.40/52. A break higher can target 137.90/99.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
