Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September broke strong support at 15800/770 but longs at strong support at 15670/630 worked perfectly offering up to 100 ticks profit on the bounce back to 15770/800.
EuroStoxx 50 September broke strong support at 4160/55 & our 4115/05.
FTSE 100 September broke our buying opportunity at 7085/75 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs needed stops below 6980, but we over ran as far as 6970 before the recovery.
Daily analysis
Dax holding first resistance at 15770/800 retests strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15610. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 15550/520. A low for the day is likely. Longs need stops below 15480.
First resistance at 15770/800 but above here can target 15890/910. On further gains look for 15940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.
EuroStoxx September first support at 4110/00. A break lower retests 4080/78 with support at 4070/60. Longs need stops below 4040. A weekly close below here is an important sell signal for next week.
Strong resistance at 4160/80. A break above 4190 targets 4210 & the 2021 high at 4230/38.
FTSE September strong resistance at 7080/7100. A break above 7115 is a buy signal targeting 7140/50 then 7185/90.
Strong support at 7020/7000. Longs need stops below 6970. A break lower can target 6920/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
