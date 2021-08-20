Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September broke strong support at 15800/770 but longs at strong support at 15670/630 worked perfectly offering up to 100 ticks profit on the bounce back to 15770/800.

EuroStoxx 50 September broke strong support at 4160/55 & our 4115/05.

FTSE 100 September broke our buying opportunity at 7085/75 for a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs needed stops below 6980, but we over ran as far as 6970 before the recovery.

Daily analysis

Dax holding first resistance at 15770/800 retests strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15610. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 15550/520. A low for the day is likely. Longs need stops below 15480.

First resistance at 15770/800 but above here can target 15890/910. On further gains look for 15940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.

EuroStoxx September first support at 4110/00. A break lower retests 4080/78 with support at 4070/60. Longs need stops below 4040. A weekly close below here is an important sell signal for next week.

Strong resistance at 4160/80. A break above 4190 targets 4210 & the 2021 high at 4230/38.

FTSE September strong resistance at 7080/7100. A break above 7115 is a buy signal targeting 7140/50 then 7185/90.

Strong support at 7020/7000. Longs need stops below 6970. A break lower can target 6920/00.

Chart