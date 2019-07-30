The yen edged higher on Tuesday after Kuroda refrained from taking any firm steps toward easing or altering forward guidance. JPY was the top performer on Tuesday while the pound lagged again. The FOMC decision is the big event on Wednesday, but Canadian GDP and US ADP employment are up first. Trade positioning ahead of the Fed decision is covered in the video for Premium susbcribers posted below, titled: "Beyond the Fed's What Ifs" The video includes why Thursday's trade remains valid for the post-Fed playbook.
The BOJ didn't alter its guidance about keep easy policy at least through spring 2020 in what was a mild disappointment for yen bears. Kuroda also avoided any strong hints at action. Instead he emphasized a shift in communication to say the bank now pledges to take action if price momentum is lost, rather than simply considering steps. It's a minor change and especially insignificant compared to the big turns at the Fed, ECB and elsewhere. It led to a modest dip in USD/JPY but was largely ignored as the market dials in on the FOMC. Ashraf expects a retest of 108.90s before a gradual drop towards 107.80s.
The bigger move was once again in the pound as it hit a new two-year low in Asia before flattening near 1.2150. Meetings between Ireland and the UK solved nothing with Johnson insisting the UK will leave on Oct 31 and Varadkar insisting the withdrawal agreement won't be reopened.
Another trend was the divergence in AUD/CAD as oil prices and the proximity to the relatively-strong US economy aid the loonie. In contrast, the Australian dollar fell for the eighth consecutive day and is now within 50 pips of the June low of 0.6832 – a level that's doubly important because it was also the 2016 low.
The FOMC decision follows next, setting the tone for the remainder of the week, making Friday's US jobs figures appear as a distant event. The Fed recieved further indications that the economy is solid as consumer confidence rose to 135.7 compared to 125.0. That's the third-best reading this century. The PCE report was largely in line with expectations but inflation was a touch on the light side and that should embolden those calling for an insurance cut on Wednesday and an effort to get back to 2%.
There are some risks before the FOMC with the ADP report expected to show 150K new jobs, up from 102K a month ago. Canada's May GDP is also on the agenda with a 0.1% rise expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1150 as the Fed’s looms
The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips higher daily basis but still at risk of falling. Data released Tuesday failed to impress with speculative interest focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy.
GBP/USD skidding along the bottom of the recent sell-off(s), bears eye below 1.20 the figure
GBP/USD has consolidated around 1.2150 following a fresh score to the downside in pursuit of a break below the 1.20 handle on hard-Brexit fears as Johnson exclaimed that the current deal is dead.
USD/JPY struggles to pull away from lows after US inflation data, trades around 108.50
After dropping to the 108.50 with fears of sides failing to make progress in the US-China trade talks weighing on the market sentiment and ramping up the demand for safe-havens, the pair struggled to stage a meaningful recovery.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Seeking regulation to support growth
BTC/USD eyes levels below $9,000 in its final consolidation stage. Ethereum and XRP see tensions between bullish setups and low volatility. The U.S. Congress discusses the need to update rules today.
Gold bid on poor trade-deal outlook and dovish Fed prospects while Dollar sinks to test 98 (DXY)
Gold prices have managed to climb 0.23% on the day, travelling between a low of $1,422.41 and a high of $1,431.05, supported by the 20-day moving average as muted U.S. inflation keeps the prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut alive for this week as well as more to come later in the year.