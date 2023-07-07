Rolling recession refers to a situation where different sectors or regions of an economy experience recession or depression at different times and not all at the same time. The term "rolling recession" is not widely recognized nor seen as a standard economic term. However, as it is a concept that describes the dynamic nature of recessions that affect different sectors or regions at different times, it is of considerable importance.
The general rule is that a recession is defined as a significant decline in economic activity and spreads throughout the economy while lasting more than a few months. Other rules include two consecutive quarters of decline in real Gross Domestic Product. However, the weakness of these definitions is that they assume that different sectors of the economy are shrinking almost simultaneously. But, under certain circumstances, some sectors and regions may suffer, and others may not. And this is what the rolling recession indicates. That the overall economy may not be in an overall recession, as specific sectors or regions are experiencing economic difficulties while others are still performing relatively well.
In a rolling recession, the recession may shift from one sector to another or from one region to another over time. For example, during an economic downturn, the manufacturing sector may be hit hard initially, followed by a decline in the construction sector. At the same time, other sectors, such as healthcare or technology, may continue to thrive or have only a minimal impact.
There can be several factors that contribute to a rolling recession. Economic cycles, changes in consumer behaviour, changes in government policies or global economic events can all play a role. In addition, structural issues in specific industries or regions, such as overcapacity or declining demand, can lead to a local recession while other areas remain unaffected.
Today there seem to be factors contributing to a rolling recession as global events and new policies lead to massive changes that differently shape the outlook of industries and regions within economies. Disruptions in the supply chain with the inability to supply products, the war in Ukraine with the potential use of unconventional weapons in Europe, energy insecurity and the prospect of energy autonomy for countries targeted to green growth, rapid technological innovation, changing demographics correlations and the high inflation that reaches extreme prices all the above affect in different way industries and consuming social behaviour in the same economies and regions, indicating the existence of rolling recession.
Managing a rolling recession is challenging for policymakers and businesses, as the uneven nature of the recession requires targeted strategies and responses as some sectors of the economy that remain strong could prevent a full-blown recession and help the labour market remain dynamic.
In the US, this seems to be gradually achieved as we move into a rolling recovery from the current rolling recession that led to a soft landing of the economy. Depressed areas of the economy begin to show a bottom. We are seeing in the housing industry recovery as demand outstrips supply. The manufacturing sector at the regional level is strengthening. At the same time, there are some signs that consumers who had moved somewhat away from goods to services may be looking back to goods as retail sales have remained surprisingly strong. In fact, it appears that the rolling recession is evolving into a rolling expansion.
Rolling expansion seems to be reflected in the US equity markets; things aren't anywhere near as bad as they were back. The bulls are gaining ground against the bearers, indicating that the market may turn bullish. A remarkable clue that may suggest a sustained upward market is that a significant number of investors remain sceptical and do not believe in the bull market, which shows that if the market remains strong, a bubble phenomenon will be avoided.
Having experienced the 2008 crisis, the FED responded very well to the banking crisis since it stabilized the economy by creating an environment of liquidity facilitation to avoid a complete disaster.
It looks like the worst is behind us, and industries and regions will bounce back rolling, starting with the US. So don't be surprised if the US stock markets remain steady upward, thus certifying the global rolling recovery has already begun.
