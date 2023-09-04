Recently, the word uncertainty has been frequently used by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in their communication. It is something they must take into account when taking policy decisions. Likewise, households, firms and investors face different types of uncertainty. That of not exactly knowing the current state of the economy, uncertainty about future economic policy and monetary policy in particular, uncertainty about the transmission of past shocks -including interest rate hikes- and the risk of events -geopolitical, climate-related, etc.- that would have economic repercussions. Every month, the European Commission asks firms and households how difficult or easy it is to make predictions about their future business or financial situation. The balance of opinions captures their economic uncertainty. It seems that, until recently, inflation has been the dominant source of uncertainty but going forward, economic growth should take over this role as the attention will shift to the delayed impact of past increases in official interest rates.
The word uncertainty is omnipresent in recent central bank communication. At the Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole at the end of August, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that “there is always uncertainty about the precise level of monetary policy restraint”, adding that the assessment of the appropriate monetary stance is “further complicated by uncertainty about the duration of the lags with which monetary tightening affects economic activity and especially inflation.” Also, some shocks to supply and demand in this cycle have been unique and have introduced uncertainty about whether the ensuing dynamics will persist or not.[1] ECB President Christine Lagarde mentioned uncertainty five times in her Jackson Hole speech, emphasizing that “monetary policy should not itself become a source of uncertainty” and that central banks should “talk about the future in a way that better captures the uncertainty we face” in order to maintain their credibility.[2]
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. Although the Euro came under modest selling pressure following disappointing investor confidence data, the risk-positive market atmosphere helped the pair find support.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600
Following the bearish action seen on Friday, GBP/USD started the new week on a firm footing. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair benefits from improving risk mood and trades in the green above 1.2600. US markets will be closed due to Labor Day holiday.
Gold retreats to $1,940 in choppy session
Gold price lost its traction and retreated to the $1,940 area, erasing its earlier gains in the process. US bond markets are closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather directional momentum.
Shiba Inu price lags as traders are cautious in deploying capital on Shibarium
Shiba Inu price is struggling to catch up with the activity on its Layer 2 chain Shibarium. After a botched launch of the scaling solution Shibarium, there has been a lag in the total value of assets locked (TVL) on the chain.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.