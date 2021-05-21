‘Guardedly positive’ is perhaps the best way to describe today’s session, which has seen equity markets add to the gains of the previous two sessions.
- Indices tick higher for another day
- Quieter week ahead
- Kingfisher falls again
As the penultimate full trading week of May draws to a close major indices are heading nervously back to the highs of last week, having spent the past 48 hours recovering from Wednesday’s low. The picture today for risk assets looks a lot more positive than it did mid-week, as inflation concerns continue to subside and today’s suite of stronger economic data provides a continued argument to stick with equities. However, until we clear the peaks seen a week ago some caution will linger. But with earnings season now out of the way and a quieter economic calendar next week there are few obvious potential volatility catalysts ahead, potentially clearing the way for a further rebound in stock markets. Oil prices are one potential area of concern, but recent weakness appears to be ending following a ‘sell the rumour’ move on hopes that Iranian supply will return to the market as the thawing of relations between Tehran and Washington continues.
Latecomers to the bounce in Kingfisher shares have suffered further pain as the post-trading statement enters its second day. A big winner from lockdowns, Kingfisher perhaps has a more difficult time ahead of it, since consumers have plenty of other things to spend their money on now, and with the end of the stay at home rule they will no longer spend their free time mulling over DIY projects. Cost inflation is playing a part too, but as the world goes back to normal (or something like it) the questions that dogged the shares during the extended pre-2020 decline will resurface.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary.
GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data
GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.