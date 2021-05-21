‘Guardedly positive’ is perhaps the best way to describe today’s session, which has seen equity markets add to the gains of the previous two sessions.

Indices tick higher for another day

Quieter week ahead

Kingfisher falls again

As the penultimate full trading week of May draws to a close major indices are heading nervously back to the highs of last week, having spent the past 48 hours recovering from Wednesday’s low. The picture today for risk assets looks a lot more positive than it did mid-week, as inflation concerns continue to subside and today’s suite of stronger economic data provides a continued argument to stick with equities. However, until we clear the peaks seen a week ago some caution will linger. But with earnings season now out of the way and a quieter economic calendar next week there are few obvious potential volatility catalysts ahead, potentially clearing the way for a further rebound in stock markets. Oil prices are one potential area of concern, but recent weakness appears to be ending following a ‘sell the rumour’ move on hopes that Iranian supply will return to the market as the thawing of relations between Tehran and Washington continues.

Latecomers to the bounce in Kingfisher shares have suffered further pain as the post-trading statement enters its second day. A big winner from lockdowns, Kingfisher perhaps has a more difficult time ahead of it, since consumers have plenty of other things to spend their money on now, and with the end of the stay at home rule they will no longer spend their free time mulling over DIY projects. Cost inflation is playing a part too, but as the world goes back to normal (or something like it) the questions that dogged the shares during the extended pre-2020 decline will resurface.