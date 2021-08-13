US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.910.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 68.97.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 163.12.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 15 ticks Higher and trading at 4458.25.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1759.40. Gold is 76 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed at the present time. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/12/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/12/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of direction or correlation yesterday morning. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow gained 15 points, the S&P 13 and the Nasdaq 52. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally the markets give us some unified direction which is something we haven't seen in a while. The markets started off with no real sense of direction as Thursday morning we didn't see much evidence of correlation. However the PPI and Unemployment Claims came out at 8:30 AM EST and this changed things in terms of direction. Both Core PPI and PPI came in at 1% which was exactly what was reported last month. This didn't really surprise many as everyone is expecting higher prices at this juncture. Unemployment Claims came is exactly at 375,000 which was expected and the Dow did manage to close in positive territory but that occurred late in the session. Today we have University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations; both of which are major and proven market movers.