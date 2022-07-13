Outlook: We get CPI today, arguably the event of the week. As we all know, it’s not the number that counts or whether a gain or drop, but rather how the actual fares against the forecast.

This time the forecast is 8.8% for June, another 40-year high, and seen rising on the m/m basis (1.1% from 1.0% in May). Core CPI is forecast at 0.5% m/m (vs. 0.6% in May) for 5.7% y/y, also down from May (6%).

Okay, so which expectation is the ruling one—the headline number (up), the core monthly.

(down), and has any of it been priced in already? We know traders feel desperate because somebody sent out a fake report claiming headline inflation at 10.2%, and this time the Bureau of Labor Statistics sent some poor guy out to deny it. What position was the scammer trying to favor and did it work? (The US is holding bond auctions this week.).

As we summarized yesterday, several Big Bank economists think July could bring the peak in inflation. Numerous analysts are busily putting out dire warnings about how this factor or that factor show inflation is not peaking at all—housing, autos—and will be higher for longer. Some of them are plausible, like the housing rental sector.

But in the grand scheme of things, it’s the Fed response that counts, or rather the response the market will impute to the Fed the minute the numbers hit the wire. The Fed has it own very competent teams of economists who have surely already mimicked the official CPI number to compare with its own PCE deflator. You can even find Fed essays on how the two measures differ. But nobody at the Fed has suggested even remotely that falling inflation data will drive it away from a 75 bp hike at the meeting later this month.

We guess CPI can come in at 5% and the Fed will still hike by 75 bp. That’s not how the market sees it, however. A sub-forecast outcome will be greeted with dovish expectations. This is not likely, but never mind—it’s how a big slice of the market thinks. In the end, the consensus will come back to 75 bp at the next meeting. So, whatever FX price gyrations we see later this morning are irrelevant. But we wouldn’t try to take advantage of any such outcome because your stop is sure to get hit even if you are right.

While CPI seems like a big milestone, Friday brings consumer sentiment and many analysts believe this will affect asset prices via the magic channel of “sentiment,” despite the people answering the survey tending not to be involved in any meaningful way with financial markets. The financial analysts think Regular Joe sentiment is meaningful for future consumption (vs. savings) and thus two-thirds of the US economy.

But the relationship is not at all clear, let alone highly correlated. For example, in the last Conference Board survey, 22% expected fewer jobs six month out. If those survey respondents knew any economics, that would be 85% expecting fewer jobs. It’s what the Fed expects and let’s face it, the Fed knows better. (The next Conference Board survey is due on July 26). And while these consumers were gloomy in their expectations, retail sales fell only 0.3% in May, and tracking the end of massive spending and re-stocking after Covid.

We don’t dare say the equally big event is the Biden trip to Saudi Arabia. After calling for the Saudi state to be a pariah because of the murder of a US journalist, Biden appears to be swallowing pride to ask for more oil. But this is a misleading picture. Biden may have plenty of shortcomings, but his vast foreign affairs experience means he has a clear picture of where the US stands in the global pecking order, and it’s on top. So other things are going on in the background that we mere mortals won’t know until somebody writes a memoir ten years from now. The number of military and national security issues is overwhelming—Iran, Israel, Turkey; that the 9/11 hijackers were mostly Saudis and some with government ties (no, we never forget), that we can bomb them back even farther than the dark age they still inhabit.

The bad thing about the Saudi trip is that oil prices are not likely to respond immediately to whatever press releases we get, or by only a small amount that quickly dissipates, leading to the knee-jerk deduction the trip had been a waste of time. Do not rush to judgment. This trip has been in the works for months, if not years. There is something there.

Bottom line—a bit roily today and possibly for some days to come if the pushback grows legs. We continue to think the exact parity in the euro is not terribly meaningful except symbolically—Europe is far more likely to get recession than the US. Its central bank is far more likely to chicken out. Relative return matters. Pushbacks tend to last 3-5 days, for what’s worth, unless something else comes along and triggers a breakout in the same direction, making the move start to look like a reversal. This can happen without a specific single trigger, just re-positioning.

Fun Tidbit: Novel-winning economist Krugman had a NYT piece about where are the regulators for crypto? You have to laugh. The whole point of crypto is no regulation by the state, only by a computer system. But real money is (1) information and (2) trust. When I hold out a $10 bill to you to pay for a cup of coffee, we all know what it is and that it represents 80% of the cost of the coffee. Easy-peasy—the information is visible and known by all. The cost of the cup of coffee may change, eroding the value of the $10, but that’s a separate issue. A $10 bill was the same in 1950 as in 2022; what changed is how much in goods it will buy.

The trust part comes from you trusting I didn’t print the bill on my home printer but mostly from your believing the bank will take it as $10 and show a credit for that amount on your bank statement, that $10 usable to pay part of your electric bill.

But today’s crypto never made it to money status and is used only rarely to buy and sell Stuff. As Krugman put it, that $3 trillion (at the max) “asset” is nothing more than “a sort of postmodern pyramid scheme. The industry lured investors in with a combination of technobabble and libertarian derp; it used some of that cash flow to buy the illusion of respectability, which brought in even more investors. And for a while, even as the risks multiplied, it became, in effect, too big to regulate.”

Krugman is addressing a speech by Fed Brainard, who suggests the government’s ability (and need) to regulate crypto is here. “And she urges us to take advantage of this moment, before crypto stops being a mere casino and becomes a threat to financial stability.”

Krugman likes the idea. We don’t. We see crypto as arising largely out of mistrust/distrust of the US banking system (arising from the 2008 crisis that sent exactly one banker to jail), and a wider disdain/dislike for everything “government.” Some of this is leftover pizza from the libertarian/Tea Party/Freedom Party and some of it is paranoid BS, but all of it is intended to give the finger to The Man. Sort of like storming the capitol to halt and reverse the established, constitutionally mandated transfer of power.

For the government to offer to bail out the crypto industry is ridiculous, and make no mistake, regulation includes the potential for bailout. It would be the government accepting its enemy, an enemy that hates it, inside the house. The sovereign has the sole right to do some things, like border defense, taxation, issuing money and regulating the banking system. By letting somebody else issue “money,” the government is breaking its own rules. (The latest thing is to re-name crypto as “tokens,” a term utterly lacking in any magic charm.)

Is it unfair to link crypto with the sedition? No. They are both anti-government, just a different form and degree. As a part of the certified ex-hippy era cohort, we sure do Get It. But just as then we couldn’t reconcile robbing banks to pay for the rent of anti-war protests or closing down the university at the expense of the students to make some point or another unrelated to education, crypto is the wrong solution.

If you want to protest excessive regulation or other government acts/policies, inventing fake money is hardly the direct route to achieving the end. And as we suspected all along, it did turn out to be a playground for scamsters. After all, learning all that history and law and economics to run for public office to effect the change you want is far too big a job.

Jim Chanos is right—crypto is a “predatory junkyard.” Not only is the information (price) all too variable over short periods of time, you can’t trust the issuer, who has nothing to do with your ability to pay your electric bill.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

