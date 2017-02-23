Frexit relief on Bayrou bow out
Frexit relief on Bayrou bow out
Numerous corporate results, a positive development for mainstream French politics and typically vague minutes from the latest US interest rate-setting meeting have given investors pause for thought.
French stocks got some respite after Francois Bayrou announced he won’t stand in Presidential elections, instead lending his support to Emmanuel Macron. Gains in France came at the expense of markets in Germany which had been benefiting from haven flows, as populist politics gave rise to political uncertainty. It’s likely a temporary relief for France since Le Pen is still probably heading into the second round anyway, so the populist threat remains. Bayou stepping aside favours Macron for second place in the first round who is seen as a more likely eventual victor over Le Pen than the scandal-ridden Fillon.
Barclays and Centrica hinder the FTSE
Stocks going ex-dividend weighed on the FTSE 100 in a day loaded with big name corporate results. Well-received earnings from Intu Properties, RSA insurance and Glencore put the respective shares in the top 3 spots on the British equity benchmark. Companies with ‘British’ in their name have been helped by a weak British pound. Both BAE and BAT reported strong quarterly results.
Its huge market capitalisation meant Barclays was one of the biggest negative influences on British stocks. A near tripling of profits in 2016 and the early closure of its so-called ‘bad bank’ which housed its worst assets were the main reasons for the initially positive reception to Barclays results. The profit surge was thanks in part to lower PPI payout costs but with uncertainty over the fine it will pay the US Department of Justice, past discretions continue to be a future liability.
Centrica fell despite a rise in profits. The profits just galvanise a political push for Centrica to lower British gas customer bills. Centrica is caught between a rock and hard place; cut the bills and lower profits or raise the bills in line with competitors and lose customers via account-switching.
Usual vagaries in Fed minutes
US stocks opened lower amid interest-rate uncertainty but soon turned higher to print yet another fresh record high for the Dow and S&P 500 as Treasury Secretary Mnuchin promised “very significant” tax reforms would be passed by August.
Fed minutes offered the usual meaningless vagaries. Members of the FOMC apparently think it would be appropriate to raise interest rates again “fairly soon”. Whenever “fairly soon” is can be spun either way to suit your existing market bias. The Fed highlighted changes to fiscal policy as a main area of ‘concern’ which is curious given that the policy proposals would if anything be an upside risk to current growth forecasts.
This information has been prepared by London Capital Group Ltd (LCG). The material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LCG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. Spread betting and CFD trading carry a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses that exceed your initial deposit. They may not be suitable for everyone, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.