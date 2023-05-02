There are plenty of things for investors to worry about right now, prompting a reversal in stocks across the board this afternoon, says Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks fall back on cocktail of worries
“Last week saw risk appetite revive on better earnings from tech giants, but a host of worries about interest rates, further bank crises, the US debt ceiling and of course pre-Fed nerves have conspired to prompt a reversal in equity markets. European and US indices are down sharply, as investors’ nerves get the better of them.”
Gold revival in play
“But these same concerns seem ready-made for gold to move higher, a perfect safe haven from the turmoil of the US debt ceiling. After the choppy trading of the last month a clearer path higher now beckons for the commodity.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 as USD loses traction
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.1000 after having declined below 1.0950 earlier in the day. The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields on resurfacing bank woes weighs on the US Dollar in the American session, helping the pair stage a rebound.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily lows, stays below 1.2500
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day on Tuesday but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound despite the modest USD weakness.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs near $2,020
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since mid-April near $2,020. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% on the day below 3.5% amid a selloff in regional bank stocks, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
Economies seem to strengthen after weak period. Preliminary data show that GDP grew 0.1% in Q1 in the euro area after declining 0.1% in Q4, so the overall picture in Europe is stagnation.