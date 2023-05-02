Share:

There are plenty of things for investors to worry about right now, prompting a reversal in stocks across the board this afternoon, says Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks fall back on cocktail of worries

“Last week saw risk appetite revive on better earnings from tech giants, but a host of worries about interest rates, further bank crises, the US debt ceiling and of course pre-Fed nerves have conspired to prompt a reversal in equity markets. European and US indices are down sharply, as investors’ nerves get the better of them.”

Gold revival in play

“But these same concerns seem ready-made for gold to move higher, a perfect safe haven from the turmoil of the US debt ceiling. After the choppy trading of the last month a clearer path higher now beckons for the commodity.”