The FTSE 100 has found itself under renewed pressure this afternoon, along with the FTSE 250, as the BoE hikes rates once again, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 struggles below 7500

“The FTSE 100 has fallen to a three-week low today as investors worry about the impact of more rate hikes on the UK economy. The losses are even more pronounced on the mid-cap FTSE 250 due to its UK exposure. A recession in the UK now seems an inevitability with the Bank of England committed to more rate hikes, and at a faster pace. Everything is now subordinate to the task of getting inflation under control, with heightened recession risk accepted as a necessary evil.”

Oil slumps once more

“Oil bulls will be fervently hoping for a renewal of seasonal demand, since today’s 2% drop seems to suggest a new leg lower is at hand. The Bank of England’s renewed love for tighter policy is viewed as a step change among central banks, and the risks for oil demand are clear.”