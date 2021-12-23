The trade billboarded in the commentary sent out to you Sunday evening has gone on to produce a real profit of $16,000, assuming you exited half of the position (i.e., two contracts) around 4640 as advised.
I'd suggest closing out a third contract here, at around 4689.25. That is one-tenth of one percent shy of the 4697.75 minimum objective. For now, use an 'impulsive' stop-loss at 4611 for the single contract that remains.
Keep in mind that I stayed bullish on the market as a whole, even during the tsunami of Omicron uncertainties that weighed on the new week, because this bullish trade looked like such a surefire winner. I didn't feel that way at Monday's queasy lows, as you may have surmised, but successful trading is about holding to your discipline, not feelings.
Rick’s Picks trading ‘touts’ are for educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. (See full disclaimer at https://www.rickackerman.com/)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.1350, as the US dollar licks its wounds amid a better market mood. Hopes that Omicron is less severe lifted the risk sentiment, as brighter US consumer confidence and home sales aided the optimism. US PCE inflation, Durable goods awaited.
GBP/USD eases from weekly top on mixed Brexit, Omicron news ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350, consolidating recent gains around the weekly top. Cable portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed concerns over Brexit and Omicron. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are critical.
Gold copies inactive yields above $1,800, US data eyed
Gold price grinds higher around weekly top of $1,808 during the sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal aptly portrays the market’s mood ahead of the key US PCE inflation and Durable Goods Orders amid pre-Christmas tepid conditions.
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Omicron appears to be milder, risk-on
The Santa Claus may be upon us after all. Markets thrive on the optimism that the wave of Omicron appears to be milder. The reports came out over a series of days and the upbeat sentiment was rehashed on Wednesday of news of preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa.