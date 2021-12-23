The trade billboarded in the commentary sent out to you Sunday evening has gone on to produce a real profit of $16,000, assuming you exited half of the position (i.e., two contracts) around 4640 as advised.

I'd suggest closing out a third contract here, at around 4689.25. That is one-tenth of one percent shy of the 4697.75 minimum objective. For now, use an 'impulsive' stop-loss at 4611 for the single contract that remains.

Keep in mind that I stayed bullish on the market as a whole, even during the tsunami of Omicron uncertainties that weighed on the new week, because this bullish trade looked like such a surefire winner. I didn't feel that way at Monday's queasy lows, as you may have surmised, but successful trading is about holding to your discipline, not feelings.