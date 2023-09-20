The FOMC is widely forecasted to leave its benchmark rates unchanged today. Fed Chair Powell is also expected to convey a hawkish hold, though such commentary unlikely to bring the US rates debate to a conclusive end.
Today's policy signals will feed into the market's ongoing obsession over the Fed policy outlook, and may well trigger heightened volatility across asset classes.
Global markets need a good reason to awake from their summer slumber, with the VIX currently near pre-pandemic lows while the JPMorgan Global FX volatility index remains near its lowest since prior to the Fed’s first rate hike of this cycle in March 2022.
A rate hike shocker today, or an upward revision to the median dot plot, could trigger another leg up for the US dollar, and potentially drag gold and equities lower.
However, dovish surprises by way of Chair Powell declaring an end to the Fed's rate hike cycle, or even a lower median rate in the FOMC dot plot, could be deemed cause for short-term celebration for risk assets.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.