“It looks like buyers have finally been tempted back in to the water after the drop in stock prices and valuations. With the Fed out of the way for now a calmer outlook prevails, even if we still have some big-name earnings to come.”

Normal service resumes across markets

“It certainly does look like a return to normality after January’s volatility. Tech stocks are leading the way, followed by the Dax, while the FTSE 100 is once again one of the weaker performers. While we have got quite a bit of ground to make up, the drop in markets since the beginning of the year has once again cleared out much of the speculative froth across markets, driving down valuations to a level more comfortable for dip buyers.”

Is the latest selloff over?

“It does look like the all-clear has sounded, at least for now. Earnings season is not yet over, and if we get some nasty surprises from Alphabet and Amazon this week the nascent rally might suffer a knock. But we have a good six weeks until the next Fed meeting, which at least gives the bulls the chance to build up a good head of steam.”