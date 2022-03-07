“The theme of falling equity prices and rising commodity prices remains with us, providing a continued bearish theme, with the prospect of sanctions on Russian oil exports coming into view.

Stocks plumb new depths before rebounding

“The FTSE 100 found itself at its lowest point in eleven months in early trading, while the Dax has come under heavy pressure too, slumping to a sixteen-month low after a very torrid week. It looks like the Dax might have found a low for now, and in a change to last week it US indices that are moving lower while European ones manage to stabilise. But this is just a shifting of the pressure points in global markets. Investors continue to fret about the war, oil prices, more sanctions, monetary tightening and a possible recession. This is a much bigger, and more solid, wall of worry than anything encountered since at least the pandemic, and is certainly composed of many more factors than we have seen over the last decade. Crises used to come along one or two at a time, but now they have come all at once, and that makes it hard for markets to price the outcomes.”

Crude prices fill the gap

“The Sunday night gap in crude prices was an open invitation for sellers to get involved, but now the gap has been closed we should see the move higher resume. Unless and until the talk of sanctions on Russian oil and gas stops, oil will continue to rise. Ultimately this could be what halts the inflationary rise in the long term, especially when combined with the rise in other commodities such as food prices. But for now consumers face a tricky task, as do central banks, starting with the ECB this week.”