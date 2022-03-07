“The theme of falling equity prices and rising commodity prices remains with us, providing a continued bearish theme, with the prospect of sanctions on Russian oil exports coming into view.
Stocks plumb new depths before rebounding
“The FTSE 100 found itself at its lowest point in eleven months in early trading, while the Dax has come under heavy pressure too, slumping to a sixteen-month low after a very torrid week. It looks like the Dax might have found a low for now, and in a change to last week it US indices that are moving lower while European ones manage to stabilise. But this is just a shifting of the pressure points in global markets. Investors continue to fret about the war, oil prices, more sanctions, monetary tightening and a possible recession. This is a much bigger, and more solid, wall of worry than anything encountered since at least the pandemic, and is certainly composed of many more factors than we have seen over the last decade. Crises used to come along one or two at a time, but now they have come all at once, and that makes it hard for markets to price the outcomes.”
Crude prices fill the gap
“The Sunday night gap in crude prices was an open invitation for sellers to get involved, but now the gap has been closed we should see the move higher resume. Unless and until the talk of sanctions on Russian oil and gas stops, oil will continue to rise. Ultimately this could be what halts the inflationary rise in the long term, especially when combined with the rise in other commodities such as food prices. But for now consumers face a tricky task, as do central banks, starting with the ECB this week.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
