Purchasing power is a major concern for French households, a hot topic that is currently acute. For the first time since 1989, inflation is expected to rise above the 3% threshold for most of the year 2022.
Aggregate household revenue is growing at a dynamic pace, offsetting the observed inflation impact. Purchasing power has increased by 2.3% in 2021 and a slight gain at 0.2% is even possible in 2022.
Strong job creations have bolstered the total disposable income of French households. Looking at the average compensation, purchasing power has increased by 1.1% in 2021, but is expected to contract by 0.6% in 2022.
Differences in household situations are strong, especially as non-discretionary expenditures (rent, energy) have increased, resulting in cutbacks in households’ discretionary income, i.e. the income left over that they have to live on. The purchasing power of discretionary income has increased by 1.8% in 2021 but may decline by 0.8% in 2022 according to our forecasts.
The question of purchasing power gains over the long term can be looked at by comparing the structural dynamics of inflation and wages. Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of low-income households because wage growth declined.
Household purchasing power has resurfaced as a major issue in France again. According to pre-electoral surveys, it is even the number one concern of French households. This is not the first time that it has been an issue in recent years: it was also a hot topic in 2018, and more generally in 2012-2016, a period of slow economic and wage growth. After a steady increase at 2.3% in 2021, the gross disposable income estimate of purchasing power suggests a slight gain of 0.2% in 2022 (chart 1), the smallest gain since 2013. Yet this method is largely contested given the diversity of household situations that are not reflected in this aggregate figure. Other measurements, which we will come back to later in greater detail, are summarized below. According to these alternative measurements (discretionary income, average compensation), household purchasing power may contract in 2022.
The highest inflation rate in 33 years should cut households discretionary income
What makes the current situation more acute is higher inflation, and the fact that revenue growth is having a hard time keeping up the pace. Energy prices have risen significantly since last summer: the energy component of the consumer price index rose 21% y/y in February 2022.
